2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy in North Carolina

Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Walker Sr.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy after he was allegedly abducted by his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a parental child abduction.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed 3-year-old Robert Paul Walker Jr. was abducted on or about June 14 by 46-year-old Robert Paul Walker.

Robert Paul Walker is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows, damage to the front end and North Carolina license plate KCA-3424.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The 3-year-old boy has blonde hair and blue eyes.(Fayetteville Police Department)

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping for Robert Paul Walker.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1802.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Warrensville Heights have confirmed they are on scene at Clarkwood Greens Apartments early...
Heavy police activity at Warrensville Heights apartment complex
Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish."
Chef says vegans are banned from his restaurant after a dispute
Chef John Mountain referred to vegan food as "plastic rubbish."
Chef talks about banning vegans at his restaurant
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’