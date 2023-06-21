American Airlines cabin crew report sickness from odor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crewmembers aboard an American Airline flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport reported an odor in the plane’s cabin upon arrival at Cleveland International Airport Wednesday.

American Airlines flight 1264 was slated to depart from Cleveland International and land back in Charlotte, North Carolina, but crew reported sickness by gas fumes which delayed the flight until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to available flight information.

According to a statement from American Airlines, the aircraft is currently under inspection by its maintenance team.

