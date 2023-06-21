2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic Children’s is ranked in nation’s top children’s hospitals

Cleveland Clinic Children's has ranked among the nation's top 50 pediatric hospitals
Cleveland Clinic Children's has ranked among the nation's top 50 pediatric hospitals
By Anna Goldberg
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. News & World Reports has named Cleveland Clinic Children’s in their 2023-24 “Best Children’s Hospital” rankings.

Ohio prides itself on the Clinic’s top performance year after year: the Cleveland Clinic was ranked among the nation’s top five hospitals by U.S. News & World Reports in 2023, with all ten specialties earning recognition.

The adult hospital is highly esteemed and regarded, but the children’s hospital is also an integral part of the Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic Children's has ranked among the nation's top 50 pediatric hospitals
Cleveland Clinic Children's has ranked among the nation's top 50 pediatric hospitals

Officials say 2023 marks the 15th consecutive year that Cleveland Clinic Children’s has found itself in the nation’s top 50 pediatric hospitals.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a national leader in pediatric care by U.S. News,” said Dr. Robert Wyllie, chair of Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

“These rankings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our caregivers who strive to make a difference in the lives of our young patients every day through high quality patient care, research, education and advocacy.”

This year, the children’s cardiology and heart surgery specialty ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the U.S. News & World Reports list, and three more specialties ranked in the top 20: gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology and urology.

In both Ohio and the Midwest overall, Cleveland Clinic Children’s ties for third best pediatric hospital.

Cleveland Clinic Children's is an integral part of the Clinic
Cleveland Clinic Children's is an integral part of the Clinic

Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, and holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair, is grateful for the work the Cleveland Clinic Children’s has done.

“Our Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers are committed to a shared sense of purpose for our youngest patients,” said Dr. Mihaljevic. “Our dedicated pediatric specialists provide excellent patient outcomes that are among the best in the country. We are proud of the work they do every day.”

