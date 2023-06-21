2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland family searches for thieves that stole 2 cars within weeks

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family said two of their cars were stolen from the same parking lot in the past couple of weeks.

“It makes me feel sick, because if you’re that hard up for money get a damn job,” said Susan Romano.

The latest crime happened on Saturday, June 17 in the parking lot of Lopresti Union Club Bar & Restaurant in the 2500 block of St. Clair Ave.

In the security video you see someone smashing out the back window of Romano’s car and seconds later driving away.

“You feel violated because you work so hard and me being on retirement that messed me up big time,” said Romano.

Sadly, this is not the first time her family has been a target.

Just last month, thieves stole her granddaughter’s car from the same parking lot. Unfortunately, at that time the restaurant did not have any security cameras.

“There has to be repercussion. I don’t care if you have to charge parents or what, but someone has to be held accountable,” said Venessa Romano.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Man shot at Warrensville Heights apartment complex
New data shows drop in Akron police officer applications after shooting of Jayland Walker
28-year-old dies in 1-car accident in Akron early Wednesday
American Airlines cabin crew reported sickness from fumes prior to departure.
American Airlines cabin crew report sickness from odor
Rolando Rodriguez
Westlake police charge Avon Lake man with hit-skip accident on I-90