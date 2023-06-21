Cleveland family searches for thieves that stole 2 cars within weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family said two of their cars were stolen from the same parking lot in the past couple of weeks.

“It makes me feel sick, because if you’re that hard up for money get a damn job,” said Susan Romano.

The latest crime happened on Saturday, June 17 in the parking lot of Lopresti Union Club Bar & Restaurant in the 2500 block of St. Clair Ave.

In the security video you see someone smashing out the back window of Romano’s car and seconds later driving away.

“You feel violated because you work so hard and me being on retirement that messed me up big time,” said Romano.

Sadly, this is not the first time her family has been a target.

Just last month, thieves stole her granddaughter’s car from the same parking lot. Unfortunately, at that time the restaurant did not have any security cameras.

“There has to be repercussion. I don’t care if you have to charge parents or what, but someone has to be held accountable,” said Venessa Romano.

