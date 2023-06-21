Cleveland neighbor asks city for help as yearslong eyesore causes issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors say it’s an eyesore that’s been around for years.

It’s become a breeding ground for groundhogs, high grass and overgrown trees.

Sick of waiting for the city to clean it up, one woman called the 19 Troubleshooters.

“It’s been looking like this for at least 4-5 years,” said next-door Neighbor Laurie Yawn.

Yawn is sick of looking across her porch on Thornhill Drive at this.

Gutters falling apart, collapsed stairs, chest high grass, it’s not exactly a sight you’d want to wake up to.

“It’s just an eyesore,” said Yawn. “This neighborhood has been a nice neighborhood for years and I just would like to see it like that again.”

It’s not just the fact that’s it’s ugly, this vacant property seems to be breeding ground for some unwanted visitors.

Groundhogs have made this their home, destroying plants, flowers, even wires for lights in their path.

There’s also a tree threatening Yawn’s home.

Yawn said she’s paid someone to cut the branches in the past, but it’s getting too expensive.

“The city says whoever owns the property is responsible for that,” said Yawn. “But nobody can tell me who owns this property.”

That’s where we come in.

According to the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officers’ website, a company by the name of Achat Invest Cleveland Major LLC owns the property.

They bought the home in 2020.

We’re still trying to track down them down and find out what their plans are.

As for the city, we were sent straight to voicemail.

Still a lot of questions on this one, but we’ll stay on this until neighbors like Yawn have answers and results.

