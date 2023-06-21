2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland neighbor asks city for help as yearslong eyesore causes issues

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors say it’s an eyesore that’s been around for years.

It’s become a breeding ground for groundhogs, high grass and overgrown trees.

Sick of waiting for the city to clean it up, one woman called the 19 Troubleshooters.

“It’s been looking like this for at least 4-5 years,” said next-door Neighbor Laurie Yawn.

Yawn is sick of looking across her porch on Thornhill Drive at this.

Gutters falling apart, collapsed stairs, chest high grass, it’s not exactly a sight you’d want to wake up to.

“It’s just an eyesore,” said Yawn. “This neighborhood has been a nice neighborhood for years and I just would like to see it like that again.”

It’s not just the fact that’s it’s ugly, this vacant property seems to be breeding ground for some unwanted visitors.

Groundhogs have made this their home, destroying plants, flowers, even wires for lights in their path.

There’s also a tree threatening Yawn’s home.

Yawn said she’s paid someone to cut the branches in the past, but it’s getting too expensive.

“The city says whoever owns the property is responsible for that,” said Yawn. “But nobody can tell me who owns this property.”

That’s where we come in.

According to the Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officers’ website, a company by the name of Achat Invest Cleveland Major LLC owns the property.

They bought the home in 2020.

We’re still trying to track down them down and find out what their plans are.

As for the city, we were sent straight to voicemail.

Still a lot of questions on this one, but we’ll stay on this until neighbors like Yawn have answers and results.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Man shot at Warrensville Heights apartment complex
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Brooklyn crash claims life of 18-year-old Cardinal High School graduate
Bo Naylor one-on-one with Baillie Burmaster
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Kent State study abroad students accounted for in Paris explosion