Cleveland officials prepare for 2024 total solar eclipse

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland officials are meeting on Wednesday to discuss getting ready for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Cleveland will be in the path of totality for the eclipse, meaning the city is set to plunge into darkness for nearly four minutes.

This is the second total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in a decade and the last until 2044.

The eclipse is expected to draw a huge crowd of tourists.

