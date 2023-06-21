Cleveland officials prepare for 2024 total solar eclipse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Cleveland officials are meeting on Wednesday to discuss getting ready for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Cleveland will be in the path of totality for the eclipse, meaning the city is set to plunge into darkness for nearly four minutes.

This is the second total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in a decade and the last until 2044.

The eclipse is expected to draw a huge crowd of tourists.

