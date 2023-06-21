2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Summer Jam 2023: lineup, tickets and more

Summer Jam is back in Cleveland for 2023!
(Source: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summer Jam is back in Cleveland for 2023!

Care Alliance and Z107.9 are partnering with Remy Martin to bring Summer Jam 2023 to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

At 7 p.m. August 26, see live performances featuring MoneyBagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Toosii and more.

Officials say ticket sales start at 10 a.m. June 23, and presale begins June 21.

“We are back again with the biggest hip-hop concert in the Midwest!” said Eddie Harrell, Jr., Regional Vice President of Radio One.

“The lineup we have put together will give our audience a chance to see the top names in hip hop along with some up and coming artists. We look forward to putting on a world class show.”

