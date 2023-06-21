Contractor injured at TimkenSteel plant in Canton
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was taken to Aultman Hospital Tuesday morning after an accident at the TimkenSteel Company Faircrest Steel Plant.
Officials say the victim appeared to be working on a lift when something fell from above and trapped him.
Perry Township Fire Chief Larry Sedlock says the the fire department was dispatched to the plant around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
When crews arrived the victim was not trapped and was being attended by TimkenSteel personnel.
Officials say the victims was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A spokesperson for TimkenSteel said the victim was a third-party contractor.
The company is investigating the cause of the accident.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.