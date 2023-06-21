2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contractor injured at TimkenSteel plant in Canton

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was taken to Aultman Hospital Tuesday morning after an accident at the TimkenSteel Company Faircrest Steel Plant.

Officials say the victim appeared to be working on a lift when something fell from above and trapped him.

Perry Township Fire Chief Larry Sedlock says the the fire department was dispatched to the plant around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived the victim was not trapped and was being attended by TimkenSteel personnel.

Officials say the victims was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for TimkenSteel said the victim was a third-party contractor.

The company is investigating the cause of the accident.

