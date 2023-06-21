Guardians rookie Gavin Williams: ‘Everything happens quick’
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gavin Williams, the Guardians #1 prospect, makes his MLB debut tonight against Oakland, just 2 years after being drafted in the first round.
Williams admitted Monday he didn’t think it would happen this fast, but he expects at least 50 family and friends from North Carolina in the stands tonight.
Williams went 4-2 with a 2.39 ERA in 12 starts for AAA Columbus this season.
The 6-foot-6 righthander is 23 years old and throws a fastball in the high 90s.
