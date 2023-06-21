2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Heavy police activity at Warrensville Heights apartment complex

Warrensville Heights have confirmed they are on scene at Clarkwood Greens Apartments early...
Warrensville Heights have confirmed they are on scene at Clarkwood Greens Apartments early Wednesday morning.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police have confirmed they are on scene at Clarkwood Greens Apartments early Wednesday morning.

The apartments on Walford Road are seeing heavy police activity as dispatchers say the whole department is at the scene.

Warrensville Heights police could not share any information regarding the incident at the apartments.

EMS could not confirm any details except for there being no transports as of early Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

A rollover on I-90 early Wednesday morning has sent two children and two adults to the...
2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after roll over near Dead Man’s Curve
Savannah Bananas
Savannah Bananas sell out Akron’s Canal Park, bring baseball fun to NEO
Brooklyn crash claims life of 18-year-old Cardinal High School graduate Trent Mooney
Brooklyn crash claims life of 18-year-old Cardinal High School graduate
More than 100 dogs found dead inside Portage County home