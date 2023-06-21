Kent State study abroad students accounted for in Paris explosion

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - All Kent State students have been accounted for after an explosion today in the building that houses the Paris American Academy.

According to a release from the school, the nine Kent State students, plus faculty and staff, have been in contact with Kent State and are safe.

Early reports indicate a gas leak may be to blame for the blast that sent more than two dozen people to the hospital.

The building, the Paris American Academy, was founded in 1965 and offers teaching in fashion design, interior design, fine arts and creative writing.

“We are thankful and relieved to know that our Kent State students are safe and accounted for,” said Kent State University President Todd Diacon. “This incident occurred later in the day and the students had left the building for an off-site activity. Our thoughts are with the other individuals who were injured in the explosion.”

The students had arrived in Paris on June 1 for a summer fashion class that was scheduled to end on June 28.

Kent State said these students will now return home a few days early.

A similar class scheduled for July will be delayed and may be canceled.

Parents with Kent State students currently at the American Academy in Paris should please contact the Office of Global Education at 330-672-7980.

