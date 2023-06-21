“Light Up the Lake” returning to downtown Cleveland for another spectacular 4th of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “Light Up the Lake” firework show will illuminate the skies yet again this year on Independence Day.

For 20 glorious minutes, families and friends can enjoy the spectacular display put on by Downtown Cleveland, Inc., in partnership with K&D Group, Britton Gallagher, City of Cleveland, and North Coast Harbor.

4th of July fireworks (WNEM)

According to Downtown, the show will begin at sundown - approximately 10 pm - and can be seen from many Cleveland vistas such as Voinovich Park, The Flats East Bank and West Bank, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park, Edgewater Park, Kirtland Park, Superior Viaduct, Settlers Landing, and beyond.

For families looking for a night filled with music, food trucks, kid’s games, and a prime view of the fireworks show, Downtown Cleveland, Inc. says they are hosting a free watch party Voinovich Park from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m..

Visit Downtown Cleveland’s website for more information.

