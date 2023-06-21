2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio escape room apologizes over ‘Submarine: Lost at Sea’ experience post

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - An escape room in North Olmsted is receiving backlash Wednesday due to a recent, promotional social media post.

In a Facebook post made overnight, Escape Room Cleveland said its “Submarine: Lost at Sea” experience gives customers 60 minutes to find their way out before they run out of oxygen.

However, as searches continue for five Titanic tourists currently lost on a submersible in the North Atlantic, some social media users argued the post had poor timing.

Northeast Ohio escape room apologizes over ‘Submarine: Lost at Sea’ experience
Northeast Ohio escape room apologizes over ‘Submarine: Lost at Sea’ experience(Source: Escape Room Cleveland/Facebook)

Jay Elder, the owner of the escape room, said the game is old and has nothing to do with the recent national news.

“[There is] definitely no connection, the rooms have been built for a few months now,” said Elder.

Elder said the “Submarine: Lost at Sea” room was built back in April, and he shared a theory about their Facebook post.

“[It is] probably one of our old posts, just being recycled, being reused,” he explained. “Typically, that’s what happens every couple of months.”

The goal of the game, Escape Room Cleveland said, is to make it out alive.

“You see a couple of submarines near by that will potentially attack you,” Elder said. “Basically you have to call for your submarines to come and help you.”

Elder said the escape rooms are an exercise for your brain muscles, set up to be fun and not to offend.

After an interview with 19 News, Elder deleted the post. An apology post was later shared on the account.

“If people do it, they do it. Hopefully doesn’t hurt sales,” said Elder.

