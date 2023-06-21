2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Great first evening of Summer; rain returns Friday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy First Day of Summer to you!

It’s going to be a beautiful evening.

Temperatures will be in the 70s through the early-evening hours.

Eventually, temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The overall weather pattern will be changing over the next few days.

There’s a large area of low pressure to our south, and this feature will drift north over the coming days.

The low will bring widespread clouds and occasional showers and thunderstorms to our area Friday and Saturday.

A few hit or miss showers are possible as soon as Thursday morning, but Thursday will not be a washout.

Temperatures will only top out in the low 70s Thursday afternoon.

Expect highs in the mid 70s Friday and Saturday.

