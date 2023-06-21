2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day ahead

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very broad area of low pressure continues to spin away south of our area. It will begin to track north tomorrow. It looks like this system is far enough away to allow a good deal of sun today. Some high and middle level clouds at times. High temperatures around 80 degrees. High clouds tonight. A cooler pattern in the forecast tomorrow and Friday as thicker cloud cover rolls in. We did include scattered showers tomorrow. Most of this rain will be light. Increasing moisture pivots into the area by Friday morning. We scattered showers and storms in play for the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will only be around 70 degrees. The high on Friday in the 70 to 75 degree range.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast June 20th, 2023
A few lake breeze showers and storms expected this afternoon in the highlighted zone.
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain chances increase Friday; Summer begins tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of a few storms this afternoon
19 First Alert Forecast - June 19, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and more humid Tuesday; Summer begins Wednesday