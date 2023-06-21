Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very broad area of low pressure continues to spin away south of our area. It will begin to track north tomorrow. It looks like this system is far enough away to allow a good deal of sun today. Some high and middle level clouds at times. High temperatures around 80 degrees. High clouds tonight. A cooler pattern in the forecast tomorrow and Friday as thicker cloud cover rolls in. We did include scattered showers tomorrow. Most of this rain will be light. Increasing moisture pivots into the area by Friday morning. We scattered showers and storms in play for the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will only be around 70 degrees. The high on Friday in the 70 to 75 degree range.

