2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

NTSB to meet with East Palestine residents, before 2-day hearing

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a two-day investigative hearing in East Palestine on June 22-23, as part of their ongoing investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train and subsequent hazardous material release and fires.

On Wednesday, June 21, NTSB officials will meet with residents at East Palestine High School starting at 6 p.m. to answer their questions, before the hearing begins.

Some of the witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing include representatives from the below organizations:

  • Association of American Railroads
  • Beaver County Emergency Services
  • Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen
  • Carroll Applied Science, LLC
  • East Liverpool Fire Department
  • East Palestine Fire Department
  • East Palestine Police Department
  • ESi
  • Federal Railroad Administration
  • Midland Manufacturing
  • Norfolk Southern
  • OxyVinyls
  • Ohio National Guard
  • Ohio Department of Public Safety
  • Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
  • Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
  • Specialized Professional Services, Inc.
  • Specialized Response Solutions
  • Transportation Communications Union/IAM
  • Trinity Rail
  • University Transportation Center for Railway Safety, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Residents remain extremely concerned over the air and water quality.

Federal, state and local officials have been on the ground cleaning up the contaminated site and doing round-the-clock monitoring of the air and water.

On June 13, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine submitted a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requesting a second extension on the deadline for Ohio to request a major disaster declaration.

“This extension would allow the State of Ohio to continue its efforts to ensure that Norfolk Southern provides the impacted areas with resources needed to recover from the event, including financial assistance, and to identify any gaps in areas of recovery where federal assistance may be needed,” said DeWine.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Man shot at Warrensville Heights apartment complex
Anastasia Hamilton
Trial for man charged in connection with death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
A man was taken to Aultman Hospital Tuesday morning after an accident at the TimkenSteel...
Contractor injured at TimkenSteel plant in Canton
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Trial scheduled for man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter