NTSB to meet with East Palestine residents, before 2-day hearing
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a two-day investigative hearing in East Palestine on June 22-23, as part of their ongoing investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train and subsequent hazardous material release and fires.
On Wednesday, June 21, NTSB officials will meet with residents at East Palestine High School starting at 6 p.m. to answer their questions, before the hearing begins.
Some of the witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing include representatives from the below organizations:
- Association of American Railroads
- Beaver County Emergency Services
- Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen
- Carroll Applied Science, LLC
- East Liverpool Fire Department
- East Palestine Fire Department
- East Palestine Police Department
- ESi
- Federal Railroad Administration
- Midland Manufacturing
- Norfolk Southern
- OxyVinyls
- Ohio National Guard
- Ohio Department of Public Safety
- Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
- Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
- Specialized Professional Services, Inc.
- Specialized Response Solutions
- Transportation Communications Union/IAM
- Trinity Rail
- University Transportation Center for Railway Safety, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Residents remain extremely concerned over the air and water quality.
Federal, state and local officials have been on the ground cleaning up the contaminated site and doing round-the-clock monitoring of the air and water.
On June 13, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine submitted a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requesting a second extension on the deadline for Ohio to request a major disaster declaration.
“This extension would allow the State of Ohio to continue its efforts to ensure that Norfolk Southern provides the impacted areas with resources needed to recover from the event, including financial assistance, and to identify any gaps in areas of recovery where federal assistance may be needed,” said DeWine.
