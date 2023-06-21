Trial for man charged in connection with death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 34-year-old man charged with connection with the death of a 25-year-old Medina woman is scheduled to begin Wednesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall.

Kenneth Banville was indicted on multiple charges; including, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, offenses against a human corpse and tampering with evidence for the death of Anastasia Hamilton, 25.

She went missing on May 21, 2022 and her body was discovered inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of E. 54 Street in Slavic Village several days later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

