2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trial for man charged in connection with death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 34-year-old man charged with connection with the death of a 25-year-old Medina woman is scheduled to begin Wednesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall.

Kenneth Banville was indicted on multiple charges; including, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, offenses against a human corpse and tampering with evidence for the death of Anastasia Hamilton, 25.

She went missing on May 21, 2022 and her body was discovered inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of E. 54 Street in Slavic Village several days later.

RELATED: Anastasia Hamilton's mother recounts what happened in hours after daughter’s disappearance

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Man shot at Warrensville Heights apartment complex
(AP Photo/Matt Freed)
NTSB to meet with East Palestine residents, before 2-day hearing
A man was taken to Aultman Hospital Tuesday morning after an accident at the TimkenSteel...
Contractor injured at TimkenSteel plant in Canton
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Trial scheduled for man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter