Westlake police charge Avon Lake man with hit-skip accident on I-90

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon Lake man is facing two felony charges for an accident early Tuesday morning that injured a construction worker in a work zone near Columbia Road on I-90 westbound in Westlake.

Westlake police said Rolando Rodriguez struck the man around 2 a.m. and then fled the scene.

Rolando Rodriguez
Rolando Rodriguez((Source: Westlake police))

The worker, who is employed by A and A Safety, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His name is not being released.

Surveillance cameras were able to get the license plate number and then Rodriguez’s vehicle was picked up in Avon on Nagel Road by the police license plate reader system.

Westlake police said Rodriguez then drove into Avon Lake and was pulled over by Avon Lake police officers, who contacted Westlake police.

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated vehicle assault and hit skip.

This construction zone is an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) project and it has released the following statement;

During the early morning hours, an employee of a construction company setting up a work zone on I-90 westbound at Columbia Road was struck by a motorist. The employee sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Westlake Police are investigating the incident. This is another reminder of why it is so important to slow down and move over for all roadside workers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured employee.”-ODOT spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

