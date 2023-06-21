Willoughby police find fentanyl, cocaine while executing search warrant

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Willoughby man is facing criminal charges after police said they found fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine inside inside his apartment while executing a search warrant.

Lake County Narcotics Agency (LCNA) agents and Willoughby police officers and detectives went to the apartment on June 19 around 2 p.m.

The warrant was part of an ongoing LCNA drug trafficking investigation, sad investigators.

During the search, agents said besides the drugs, they found: suspected steroids, digital scales and cell phones with drug residue, and roughly $1,000.00 in cash.

The suspect, who name is not being released, is currently charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine and additional charges are possible, said investigators.

“The male arrested is currently on parole for a prior drug trafficking conviction. This is one of many repeat offender cases pursued by LCNA agents over the last year. We try to focus our enforcement on these types of offenders, in an effort to interdict the flow of illegal narcotics into our communities,” posted Lake County Narcotics Agency investigators.

