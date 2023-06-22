MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Middlefield firefighters saved the day for ten not so lucky duckies who fell down a storm sewer.

The C-Shift of the Middlefield Fire Department started their Wednesday with the rescue mission at West High Street and Woodsong Drive, MFD said.

After firefighters gave the ducklings “a quick reminder of the dangers of confined spaces, they joined mom to do whatever ducks do on a beautiful June morning,” stated MFD.

The Middlefield Fire Department shared this photo after the reunion:

10 ducklings saved from Middlefield storm sewer (Middlefield Fire Department)

