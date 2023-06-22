2 Strong 4 Bullies
26-year-old man fatally shot in Stark County

Massillon police cruiser
Massillon police cruiser(Source: Massillon police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Massillon Police Department says a 26-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot on a front porch.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 500 block of 5th Street NW near Erb Court.

According to police, officers found Nathaniel Laster with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Emergency personnel took him to Aultman Hospital, where police say he died.

No information was released regarding suspect(s) or arrest(s).

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 330-830-1747.

