3-car accident kills 1 on I-71 in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A car accident early Thursday on I-71 has killed one person, officials say.

I-71 northbound is down to the left lane between I-271 and SR 303 due to the accident.

Officials say emergency crews are on scene as of 4 a.m..

There is currently no time estimate as to when the road will fully reopen.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch confirmed the accident is involving two box trucks and a passenger vehicle.

Dispatch confirms that there has been one fatality due to the crash.

Officials were unable to share what time the accident happened and the circumstances surrounding it.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

