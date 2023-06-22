2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 unresponsive people pulled from waters of East 55th Marina in Cleveland

3 people pulled from Lake Erie
3 people pulled from Lake Erie(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were taken to the hospital after being pulled out of the waters of the East 55th Marina unresponsive Wednesday night, according to the Cleveland Coast Guard.

Cleveland EMS said a 26-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, but there was no other information on the other victims at this time.

There is currently no information on how the people ended up in the water.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

