90-year-old man missing in Summit County
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a missing 90-year-old new Franklin man.
Joseph Latona left his home around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to take a walk and never returned, said police.
His home is close to the Portage Lakes State park on Manchester Road.
The only clothing description is a pair of blue jeans.
Police are asking homeowners in the area of Zeletta, Tait, Peggy Ann and Fawn to check their backyards, sheds and out-buildings.
if anyone sees him, please call New Franklin police at 330-882-3281.
