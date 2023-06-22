2 Strong 4 Bullies
90-year-old man missing in Summit County

Joseph Latona
Joseph Latona((Source: New Franklin police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a missing 90-year-old new Franklin man.

Joseph Latona left his home around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to take a walk and never returned, said police.

His home is close to the Portage Lakes State park on Manchester Road.

The only clothing description is a pair of blue jeans.

Police are asking homeowners in the area of Zeletta, Tait, Peggy Ann and Fawn to check their backyards, sheds and out-buildings.

if anyone sees him, please call New Franklin police at 330-882-3281.

