2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales

Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale reports.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer ad campaign amid slumping sales of Bud Light.

The company released an “Easy to Summer” commercial on Thursday that portrays the beer being enjoyed by people facing summer difficulties, like sunburns and rainouts.

According to Anheuser-Busch, additional ads will feature partnerships with country singers and NFL players.

Bud Light’s parent company said part of the summer campaign will include giving away $10,000 a week to drinkers “to make summer easy to enjoy and stock up for all the backyard parties” as well other special offers.

The new ad campaign comes in an effort to boost sales after the company’s recent LGBTQ+ controversy.

According to reports, sales dropped about 25% after a response to the brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Some LGBTQ+ advocates were also upset at the company’s response to the backlash.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that Anheuser-Busch Global Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes said the recent controversy has created a bit of a “wake-up call.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

NTSB holds East Palestine train derailment investigative hearings(Day 1)
Wayne County commercial fire declared arson
City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County sign to end HIV epidemic by 2030
FILE - Motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia, March 31,...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says