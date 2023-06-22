Canton curfew for minors in DORA spaces goes into effect Thursday

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Canton’s new curfew for unaccompanied minors within designated outdoor refreshment areas goes into effect on Thursday, June 22.

Canton police said their curfew is 9 p.m., two hours earlier than the rest of the city.

According to the ordinance recently passed by Canton City Council members:

“No minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area within the City of Canton between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.; provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to the following:

a) To a minor accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult person having custody or control of such minor

b) To a minor who is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed or permitted by his parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor;

c) To a minor whose presence is connected with or required by some legitimate employment, trade, profession or occupation.”

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said he believes reducing the crowd size after dark and limiting contacts between unsupervised juveniles and adults consuming alcohol will improve the overall experience and safety of events in DORA.

“I want to emphasize that our concern is unaccompanied, unsupervised minors. Families with children are welcome and encouraged to stay as long as the parents or guardians feel is appropriate,” said Gabbard.

