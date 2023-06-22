City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County sign to end HIV epidemic by 2030

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County became Fast-Track Cities to end the HIV epidemic with a public signing ceremony Thursday.

Officials say being designated as a Fast-Track City means the city is dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic by 2030.

Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne were joined by city and county officials as they took part in the public signing ceremony in the Cleveland City Hall rotunda.

Officials say mayors and other municipal officials designate their cities Fast-Track Cities by signing the Paris Declaration on Fast-Track Cities Ending the HIV Epidemic, which was launched in 2014.

It is estimated that 60% of the global population will reside in cities by 2030. With HIV infections largely concentrated in key populations mostly residing in cities, ending the epidemic will depend on the response and strategies of cities.

