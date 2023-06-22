2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland’s public square at center of downtown revitalization effort

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Public square, in the heart of downtown Cleveland, has been undergoing a transformation with the addition of new restaurants, housing and the massive Sherwin-Williams construction project.

On Wednesday night, the first official night of summer, people gathered in the heart of it all for Gigs on the Green, downtown Cleveland’s free summer concert series.

Heather Snyder, a relatively new downtown resident, was at the event to support a friend.

“Cleveland really is capitalizing on a lot of growth and potential. Just having more and more events and restaurants popping up, there’s always something,” said Snyder, who moved downtown from Olmsted Falls. “That’s why we love living here. Just the environment, the atmosphere, always having something to do.”

The concert took place in the shadow of what will soon be Sherwin-Williams’ new headquarters, which is expected to open by the end of 2024.

It will house more than 3,000 employees creating a potential economic boost for the surrounding area.

Popular Tremont restaurant Fahrenheit will soon open next door to the new headquarters; nearby 55 Public Square is also undergoing a massive renovation project with new apartments.

According to city data, downtown has seen a 32% population increase since 2010, with about $9 billion in investments.

For businesses that rely on foot traffic, the changes signify good news.

“It would get us more known, obviously. More people would see us coming around out here,” said Harold Price of Sally’s Kitchen food truck, which set up along public square during Wednesday’s concert.

Earlier this month, Mayor Justin Bibb announced a five-year plan to improve all of downtown, with a focus on the economy, environment and visitor/resident experience.

Gigs on the Green will be held each Wednesday through September; the entire schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Man shot at Warrensville Heights apartment complex
10 ducklings saved from Middlefield storm sewer
10 ducklings saved from Middlefield storm sewer
Today in 10: East Palestine awaiting answers and submersible search continues
3 people pulled from Lake Erie
Woman dies after being pulled from waters of East 55th Marina in Cleveland