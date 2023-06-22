Cleveland’s public square at center of downtown revitalization effort

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Public square, in the heart of downtown Cleveland, has been undergoing a transformation with the addition of new restaurants, housing and the massive Sherwin-Williams construction project.

On Wednesday night, the first official night of summer, people gathered in the heart of it all for Gigs on the Green, downtown Cleveland’s free summer concert series.

Heather Snyder, a relatively new downtown resident, was at the event to support a friend.

“Cleveland really is capitalizing on a lot of growth and potential. Just having more and more events and restaurants popping up, there’s always something,” said Snyder, who moved downtown from Olmsted Falls. “That’s why we love living here. Just the environment, the atmosphere, always having something to do.”

The concert took place in the shadow of what will soon be Sherwin-Williams’ new headquarters, which is expected to open by the end of 2024.

It will house more than 3,000 employees creating a potential economic boost for the surrounding area.

Popular Tremont restaurant Fahrenheit will soon open next door to the new headquarters; nearby 55 Public Square is also undergoing a massive renovation project with new apartments.

According to city data, downtown has seen a 32% population increase since 2010, with about $9 billion in investments.

For businesses that rely on foot traffic, the changes signify good news.

“It would get us more known, obviously. More people would see us coming around out here,” said Harold Price of Sally’s Kitchen food truck, which set up along public square during Wednesday’s concert.

Earlier this month, Mayor Justin Bibb announced a five-year plan to improve all of downtown, with a focus on the economy, environment and visitor/resident experience.

Gigs on the Green will be held each Wednesday through September; the entire schedule can be found here.

