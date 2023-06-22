2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Clinton Avenue house fire leaves two women injured

House fire on 1400 block of Clinton
House fire on 1400 block of Clinton(Dan Stamness)
By Anna Goldberg
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in the 1400 block of Clinton Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning has left two women injured, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The fire was contained to a single room on the second floor, officials say.

One woman had to be transported to the ER and the other to the burn unit of MetroHealth Medical Center, says the department.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Canton curfew for minors in DORA spaces goes into effect Thursday
David Lowe
Sentencing for Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school
A two car chase ended with one in the front yard of house on Clifton Boulevard
Lakewood chase ends with car in front yard of Clifton Boulevard house
19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
3-car accident kills 1 on I-71 in Medina County