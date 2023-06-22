Clinton Avenue house fire leaves two women injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in the 1400 block of Clinton Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning has left two women injured, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Working House Fire 1400 Block of Clinton. 2 Females transported to Metro Hospital Burn Unit in unknown condition . Fire was contained to the second floor pic.twitter.com/3cZBrxqSMd — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 22, 2023

The fire was contained to a single room on the second floor, officials say.

One woman had to be transported to the ER and the other to the burn unit of MetroHealth Medical Center, says the department.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.