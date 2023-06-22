Cuyahoga Falls mayor announces third Falls Downtown Fridays event

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The third Falls Downtown Fridays entertainment series will be held on Friday, June 30 from 6-10 p.m.

According to Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters, the event, which is held in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, will feature local music, craft beer, food, and family-friendly activities.

“Falls Downtown Fridays events have something for everyone,” stated Walters. “Kick your weekend off in beautiful Downtown Cuyahoga Falls with live music, family-friendly activities, and local vendors, all while supporting our local nonprofits.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.