Cuyahoga Falls mayor announces third Falls Downtown Fridays event
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The third Falls Downtown Fridays entertainment series will be held on Friday, June 30 from 6-10 p.m.
According to Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters, the event, which is held in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, will feature local music, craft beer, food, and family-friendly activities.
“Falls Downtown Fridays events have something for everyone,” stated Walters. “Kick your weekend off in beautiful Downtown Cuyahoga Falls with live music, family-friendly activities, and local vendors, all while supporting our local nonprofits.”
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.