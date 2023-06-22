2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elderly woman crashes into 19-year-old Avon store employee

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 83-year-old Avon Lake woman lost control of her car at Pickering Hill Farms and struck a 19-year-old employee, before hitting the store and a support pole.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 35000 block of Detroit Rd.

Avon police said the employee was on foot at the front of the store when the accident happened.

Avon firefighters transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where police said he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

His name has not been released.

The driver was not injured.

Avon police said the crash remains under investigation.

