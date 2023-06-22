Geauga County pastor pleads guilty to sexual crimes against minors

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Thompson Township pastor pleaded guilty Wednesday in Geauga County Court of Common Pleas to several sexual crimes against juveniles.

According to court documents, Dennis Laferty pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual imposition.

Laferty, 37, was indicted following an investigation by detectives into allegations of sexual abuse involving minors between Nov. 30 2019 and Jan. 30.

Laferty was the pastor at the Thompson United Methodist Church.

According to the Thompson United Methodist Church Admin Council, Laferty has since been suspended as pastor.

We have recently been made aware of very concerning allegations regarding Pastor Dennis Laferty. Please be aware that we... Posted by TUMC Thompson United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Lafery could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

