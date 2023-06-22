Guardians sweep A’s 6-1
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have their first 3-game sweep of the season after dropping the lowly Oakland A’s 6-1 Thursday at Progressive Field.
Myles Straw had an RBI single in the 5th to break a 1-1 tie and put Cleveland ahead to stay.
The Guardians tacked on 4 more insurance runs in the 8th.
Nick Sandlin got the win with 2 innings of relief.
Guardians starter Logan Allen worked the first 4 innings, allowing no runs on 2 hits. Allen walked 3 and struck out five.
Cleveland welcomes Milwaukee to town this weekend for a 3-game series.
