Guardians sweep A’s 6-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have their first 3-game sweep of the season after dropping the lowly Oakland A’s 6-1 Thursday at Progressive Field.

Myles Straw had an RBI single in the 5th to break a 1-1 tie and put Cleveland ahead to stay.

Myles Straw's third triple of the season gives the @CleGuardians the lead!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/waVvhe2bLP — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 22, 2023

The Guardians tacked on 4 more insurance runs in the 8th.

Nick Sandlin got the win with 2 innings of relief.

Guardians starter Logan Allen worked the first 4 innings, allowing no runs on 2 hits. Allen walked 3 and struck out five.

Cleveland welcomes Milwaukee to town this weekend for a 3-game series.

