Guardians sweep A’s 6-1

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have their first 3-game sweep of the season after dropping the lowly Oakland A’s 6-1 Thursday at Progressive Field.

Myles Straw had an RBI single in the 5th to break a 1-1 tie and put Cleveland ahead to stay.

The Guardians tacked on 4 more insurance runs in the 8th.

Nick Sandlin got the win with 2 innings of relief.

Guardians starter Logan Allen worked the first 4 innings, allowing no runs on 2 hits. Allen walked 3 and struck out five.

Cleveland welcomes Milwaukee to town this weekend for a 3-game series.

