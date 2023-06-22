Hazardous material spill in Cleveland closes Woodland Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Woodland Avenue at East 30th Street is closed due to a hazardous msterial spill, fire officials say.

Woodland Avenue and entrance ramps for I-77, I-90, I-490 and Route 10 are closed as of 11 a.m..

The Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Police are on the scene.

Officials say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

