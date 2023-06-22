2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17.

Lawrence Morgan
Lawrence Morgan(WOIO)

Parma police said Morgan was shot in the 5700 block of South Park Blvd. around 3 p.m. on June 21, 2022.

Officers arrived on the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Morgan died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Crime scene technicians recovered and photographed several bullet casings that were found in the street, said Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak.

Galaszewski was arrested on June 22, after SWAT team members and Parma police officers executed a search warrant at a home on Liggett Drive in Parma.

Lt. Ciryak added the two juveniles did know each other and this was not a random shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Avon car accident
Elderly woman crashes into 19-year-old Avon store employee
Elderly driver crashes into Avon store employee
Michael Johnson Jr. is wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service for a murder that happened in...
Wanted: Cleveland man’s choice of weapons: gun, frying pan, teeth
Gunman flees on bike
Suspect fires gun into Cleveland house, flees on bicycle, police say