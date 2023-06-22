2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lakewood chase ends with car in front yard of Clifton Boulevard house

A two car chase ended with one in the front yard of house on Clifton Boulevard
A two car chase ended with one in the front yard of house on Clifton Boulevard(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers are stable after a chase ended with a car in the front yard of a Lakewood house early Thursday.

Police could not confirm what time the accident happened but did confirm a chase between two cars ended in a crash.

Officials say both drivers are stable after one crashed into the yard of a house on Clifton Boulevard.

A neighbor told 19 News that they woke up to the sound of the crash and saw the car in the neighbors yard.

No damages were done to any of the houses.

This is a developing story. return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
3-car accident kills 1 on I-71 in Medina County
One person has died after a three car accident on I-71 early Thursday
3-car accident kills 1 on I-71 in Medina County
East Palestine
NTSB holds East Palestine train derailment investigative hearings
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Man shot at Warrensville Heights apartment complex