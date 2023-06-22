Lakewood chase ends with car in front yard of Clifton Boulevard house

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers are stable after a chase ended with a car in the front yard of a Lakewood house early Thursday.

Police could not confirm what time the accident happened but did confirm a chase between two cars ended in a crash.

Officials say both drivers are stable after one crashed into the yard of a house on Clifton Boulevard.

A neighbor told 19 News that they woke up to the sound of the crash and saw the car in the neighbors yard.

No damages were done to any of the houses.

This is a developing story. return to 19 News for updates.

