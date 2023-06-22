Man pleads guilty in connection with death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 34-year-old man charged in with connection with the death of Anastasia Hamilton, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges; including, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, offenses against a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall will sentence Kenneth Banville on June 27.

Kenneth Banville ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Anastasia Hamilton (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc.)

Hamilton, of Medina, went missing on May 21, 2022 and her body was discovered inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of E. 54 Street in Slavic Village several days later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

