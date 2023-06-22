Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler and unsettled the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weather is not looking very nice around here the next few days. A very large area of low pressure will be impacting us today through Saturday. The center of the system is located over Tennessee today. It will be in Ohio tomorrow. Thicker cloud cover has moved in today. It will be cooler as a result with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Scattered light showers around, mainly the first half of the day. We have another round of light rain moving in after midnight tonight. Cloudy and cool tomorrow. The high temperature only in the 65 to 70 degree range. Showers and thunderstorms in the area. Highest risk of rain early morning then again during the afternoon and evening. Cloudy on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. All of this rain coming up will be slow moving so locally heavy rain is a possibility tomorrow and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.