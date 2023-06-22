2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler and unsettled through tomorrow

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It certainly feels like Fall out there today, doesn’t it?

Temperatures will only top out in the low 70s this afternoon.

That’s about 10 degrees below average for late-June!

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

A few inland communities may even wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will also be on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A sprawling area of low pressure, currently sitting south of Ohio, will drift north over the coming days.

This feature will bring us ample cloud cover (with partly sunny breaks) and occasional showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Any rain that develops during the day today will be very spotty.

More numerous showers will move in after midnight.

These showers will linger into tomorrow morning.

Friday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and widely scattered showers and storms.

Saturday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but otherwise, the weather will be similar to Friday.

There will be hit or miss showers and storms in the area from time to time.

Neither day will be a washout.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will feature dry conditions until the evening when another round of rain and thunder will move in.

