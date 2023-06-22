RALPHIE COMES HOME: ‘A Christmas Story’ cast returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christmas will come early this year for NEO fans of “A Christmas Story.”

For the first time ever since making the movie, Peter Billingsley, aka Ralphie, will return to Cleveland for a cast reunion.

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission invites you to attend the BIGGEST cast reunion ever of #AChristmasStory at Behind the Camera: "A Christmas Story" Official 40th Anniversary November 10th - 12th, 2023 at Cleveland Public Auditorium.



TICKETS: https://t.co/B1HTtiIQZa pic.twitter.com/3wQJb0xOrQ — Greater Cleveland Film Commission (@Cleveland_Film) June 21, 2023

This will be his first-ever public reunion with the cast since making the film, and his first-ever signing.

Hosted by The Greater Cleveland Film Commission (GCFC), Behind the Camera: “A Christmas Story” Official 40th Anniversary will be the biggest ever cast reunion.

The event takes place on Nov. 10-12 at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

EVENTS:

Friday, November 10 Cast Expo: 1:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in Public Auditorium Behind the Camera Panel: 7:00 p.m. in the Music Hall

Saturday, November 11 The Cleveland Christmas Run : 8:30 a.m. Cast Expo: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 Cast Expo: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Attendees will have the chance to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the production of “A Christmas Story” during the Behind the Camera panel Friday night, and visit Billingsley and the rest of the cast at the Cast Expo all weekend for autographs, photo opportunities and more.

Cast members listed to attend include Peter Billingsley (Ralphie), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), R.D. Robb (Schwartz) Yano Anaya (Grover Dill), Ian Petrella (Randy), Tedde Moore (Miss Shields), Patty Lafontaine (Elf) and Drew Hocevar (Elf).

Tickets are available now.

The Cleveland home used in the film was listed for sale last November, and still remains on the market for anyone in need of a “major award.”

