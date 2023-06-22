2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

RALPHIE COMES HOME: ‘A Christmas Story’ cast returns to Cleveland

RALPHIE COMES HOME: ‘A Christmas Story’ cast returns to Cleveland
RALPHIE COMES HOME: ‘A Christmas Story’ cast returns to Cleveland(Source: GCFC)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christmas will come early this year for NEO fans of “A Christmas Story.”

For the first time ever since making the movie, Peter Billingsley, aka Ralphie, will return to Cleveland for a cast reunion.

This will be his first-ever public reunion with the cast since making the film, and his first-ever signing.

Hosted by The Greater Cleveland Film Commission (GCFC), Behind the Camera: “A Christmas Story” Official 40th Anniversary will be the biggest ever cast reunion.

Nov. 18 declared ‘A Christmas Story Family’ Day in Ohio; owner explains decision to sell

The event takes place on Nov. 10-12 at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

EVENTS:

  • Friday, November 10
    • Cast Expo: 1:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in Public Auditorium
    • Behind the Camera Panel: 7:00 p.m. in the Music Hall
  • Saturday, November 11
  • Sunday, November 12
    • Cast Expo: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to hear behind-the-scenes stories from the production of “A Christmas Story” during the Behind the Camera panel Friday night, and visit Billingsley and the rest of the cast at the Cast Expo all weekend for autographs, photo opportunities and more.

Cast members listed to attend include Peter Billingsley (Ralphie), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), R.D. Robb (Schwartz) Yano Anaya (Grover Dill), Ian Petrella (Randy), Tedde Moore (Miss Shields), Patty Lafontaine (Elf) and Drew Hocevar (Elf).

Tickets are available now.

The Cleveland home used in the film was listed for sale last November, and still remains on the market for anyone in need of a “major award.”

Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Man shot at Warrensville Heights apartment complex
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Brooklyn crash claims life of 18-year-old Cardinal High School graduate
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Westlake police charge Avon Lake man with hit-skip accident on I-90
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Cleveland officials prepare for 2024 total solar eclipse