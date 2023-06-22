2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea man convicted of groping his 16-year-old stepdaughter on camera during a virtual school class last year is scheduled to be sentenced in Berea Municipal Court Thursday morning.

On Sept. 29, 2022, David Lowe, 53, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition.

Lowe, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual imposition on March 30.

RELATED: Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Lowe was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, June 12; however, both Lowe and his attorney were several hours late to court, so the sentencing was continued.

“The Ohio Virtual Academy reported to our department that a female high school student was attending class online at her home in Berea when a male identified as her step father came up behind her only wearing his underwear and rubbed his crotch against the back of her head,” said Berea Police Lt. Tom Walker.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

House fire on 1400 block of Clinton
Clinton Avenue house fire leaves two women injured
Canton curfew for minors in DORA spaces goes into effect Thursday
A two car chase ended with one in the front yard of house on Clifton Boulevard
Lakewood chase ends with car in front yard of Clifton Boulevard house
19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
3-car accident kills 1 on I-71 in Medina County