Sentencing for Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea man convicted of groping his 16-year-old stepdaughter on camera during a virtual school class last year is scheduled to be sentenced in Berea Municipal Court Thursday morning.

On Sept. 29, 2022, David Lowe, 53, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition.

Lowe, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual imposition on March 30.

Lowe was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, June 12; however, both Lowe and his attorney were several hours late to court, so the sentencing was continued.

“The Ohio Virtual Academy reported to our department that a female high school student was attending class online at her home in Berea when a male identified as her step father came up behind her only wearing his underwear and rubbed his crotch against the back of her head,” said Berea Police Lt. Tom Walker.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.