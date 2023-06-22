2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect fires gun into Cleveland house, flees on bicycle, police say

Gunman flees on bike
Gunman flees on bike((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a man who fired one shot into a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood and then fled on a bicycle.

The shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. on June 18 in the area of W. 73rd Street and Wentworth Avenue.

After the shooting, the suspect was last seen northbound on W. 73rd Street and then southbound on Denison Avenue.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Houska at (216) 623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

