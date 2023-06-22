2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wanted: Cleveland man’s choice of weapons: gun, frying pan, teeth

Michael Johnson Jr. is wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service for a murder that happened in...
Michael Johnson Jr. is wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Service for a murder that happened in December of 2022.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, a Cleveland man is on the run for two separate crimes on involving a gun, and the other incident involved a frying pan and his teeth.

In the first incident in December of 2022, Michael Johnson Jr. is accused of going into a family’s home, shooting a killing a man he knew, and then dragging his body outside.

Johnson, who also goes by the name Michael Deangelo Jr., is wanted for aggravated murder in that case.

While wanted and on the run for that crime, Johnson is also accused of a domestic violence situation in April of 2023, where he is accused of attacking a woman and hitting her several times in the head with a frying pan as well as biting her.

He’s then accused of pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her, all while in front of her children.

Johnson then stole the victim’s cell phone and took off before police arrived.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Johnson faces the following list of charges:

  • Aggravated Murder
  • Felonious Assault (Firearm Specs)
  • Domestic Violence (Firearm Specs)
  • Endangering Children (x2)
  • Strangulation (Firearm Specs) (x2)
  • Abduction (Firearm Specs)
  • Disruption of Public Service (Firearm Specs)
  • Aggravated Menacing

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

