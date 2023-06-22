2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Wayne County commercial fire declared arson

Orrville arson
Orrville arson((Source: Orrville fire))
By Rachel Vadaj and Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of a building fire in Orrville has now been ruled arson by the Ohio State Fire Marshals office.

Orrville firefighters responded to the commercial structure around 9:30 p.m. on June 21.

When they arrived, there was heavy fire coming through part of the roof.

Firefighters said some of them had to cut the locks off the gate in order to gain access to the property.

There was heavy damage to the building and its contents.

Several nearby fire departments helped battle the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Joseph Latona
90-year-old man missing in Summit County
Woodland Avenue at East 30th Street is closed due to a HazMat spill, fire officials say.
Hazardous material spill in Cleveland closes Woodland Avenue
David Lowe
Sentencing for Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school
Ambus Shephard
Cleveland man accused of raping woman at Edgewater fires 3rd attorney