Wayne County commercial fire declared arson

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of a building fire in Orrville has now been ruled arson by the Ohio State Fire Marshals office.

Orrville firefighters responded to the commercial structure around 9:30 p.m. on June 21.

When they arrived, there was heavy fire coming through part of the roof.

Firefighters said some of them had to cut the locks off the gate in order to gain access to the property.

There was heavy damage to the building and its contents.

Several nearby fire departments helped battle the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.