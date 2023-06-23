2 crashes on I-71 shut down northbound traffic into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two accidents on I-71 have shut down the northbound lanes in two places early Friday morning.

All northbound lanes at Bagley Road and West 150th Street have been closed due to two separate crashes.

BAGLEY ROAD

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a call came in for an accident at Bagley Road at 1:55 a.m..

Officials say one man has been pronounced dead due to the accident, but the nature has not been confirmed.

All northbound traffic has been shut down at Bagley Road as of 4 a.m..

WEST 150TH STREET

A second crash at West 150th Street has sent one person to the hospital, Cleveland EMS says.

Officials confirmed the accident involved a diesel fuel spill.

Cleveland police are investigating the crash at West 150th Street.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

