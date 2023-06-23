2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 crashes on I-71 shut down northbound traffic into Cleveland

Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday
Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two accidents on I-71 have shut down the northbound lanes in two places early Friday morning.

All northbound lanes at Bagley Road and West 150th Street have been closed due to two separate crashes.

BAGLEY ROAD

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a call came in for an accident at Bagley Road at 1:55 a.m..

Officials say one man has been pronounced dead due to the accident, but the nature has not been confirmed.

All northbound traffic has been shut down at Bagley Road as of 4 a.m..

WEST 150TH STREET

A second crash at West 150th Street has sent one person to the hospital, Cleveland EMS says.

Officials confirmed the accident involved a diesel fuel spill.

Cleveland police are investigating the crash at West 150th Street.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

The Shaker Heights school board is considering a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.
‘Especially tragic’: Shaker Heights kindergartener dies ‘unexpectedly’
Flesh-eating seaweed reaches Florida shores
Half of U.S. honeybee colonies died in 2022
2 women hurt in Ohio City house fire