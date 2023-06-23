2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men hospitalized after SUV crashes into tree off West Shoreway

West Shoreway crash
West Shoreway crash(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A SUV crashed into a tree sending two men to the hospital Thursday night on Cleveland’s West Shoreway.

Police said the SUV was traveling westbound on the Shoreway when it crossed the eastbound lanes went up a hill and smashed into a tree near the end of West 58th.

Both men were taken to MetroHealth Hospital one man was in critical condition the other was in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

