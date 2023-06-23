90-year-old New Franklin man remains missing following search party

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police say a 90-year-old man went for a walk Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

A search party for Joseph Latona took place Friday at the Portage Lakes State Park, with horses, dogs and gear for underwater searching.

Police are now asking people in the Manchester Road area to check their backyards, sheds and out-buildings.

Close family friends say Latona was wearing blue jean shorts with a blue, white and red horizontal-striped shirt.

His family and the community are worried and scared.

“Every couple of minutes we get choked up,” a friend attending the search told 19 News. “Because we don’t know what has happened to him. We don’t know.”

The search party concluded around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The park remains open for anyone who would like to check the area.

Anyone who sees Joseph Lotona or knows his location is asked to call New Franklin police at 330-882-3281 or 911.

