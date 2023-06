Cleveland Cavaliers draft Emoni Bates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers made an impact Thursday night by drafting Emoni Bates with the 49th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bates, a 19-year-old forward, played two seasons of college basketball, one with the University of Memphis and one with Eastern Michigan University, prior to being drafted.

The former 5-star high school prospect and 2021โ€ฒs No. 3 player across the nation averaged 15.6 points per game on 40% shooting and 33% from 3-point range, along with 1.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game throughout his career.

