Cleveland Cavaliers draft Emoni Bates

FILE - Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Bates is entering the NBA draft, banking on teams in the league being intrigued with his potential as a scorer after seeing flashes of his talent in his two seasons of college basketball. Bates made the annoucement Monday, April 24, 2023, on social media. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers made an impact Thursday night by drafting Emoni Bates with the 49th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bates, a 19-year-old forward, played two seasons of college basketball, one with the University of Memphis and one with Eastern Michigan University, prior to being drafted.

The former 5-star high school prospect and 2021′s No. 3 player across the nation averaged 15.6 points per game on 40% shooting and 33% from 3-point range, along with 1.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game throughout his career.

