Cleveland Police: 29-year-old man fatally shot after argument

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died following a shooting in Cleveland on Thursday, according to police.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting happened at around 11:20 a.m. in the area of E. 103rd Street and St. Clair Avenue, in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Ciaccia said EMS transported the 29-year-old to University Hospitals where he later died from his injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed an argument ensued between the suspect and the victim at AJ’s Deli and Drive Thru prior to the shooting.

Ciaccia confirmed a person of interest has been identified.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.

