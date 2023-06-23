2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rediscover Cleveland’s Veteran’s Memorial Bridge with weekend of fun, food

Veterans Memorial Bridge in 1978 (Source: Cleveland Memory Project/Cleveland State University)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works is opening the underside of the Veterans Memorial Bridge for one weekend to show the possibilities of the area.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, enjoy live music, free dinner and facilitated conversation about ideas to revamp the lower bridge deck.

Officials say events kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with free self-guided tours, food trucks, live entertainment and educational booths.

All weekend events are taking place at the west entrance at Superior Viaduct for the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

